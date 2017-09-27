AHLA Applauds Release of Tax Reform Proposal

Washington, D.C.—Following the release of the “United Framework” on tax reform policy issued by the Presidential Administration and Congress, American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Katherine Lugar released a statement of support.

“AHLA applauds the Administration and Congressional Leaders for releasing a joint framework for tax reform which is so critical to ensuring businesses continue to grow jobs,” Lugar commented. “We look forward to working with Congress and the White House to ensure swift action. AHLA is supportive of efforts that allow our industry—and small businesses in particular–the ability to drive the national economy. With a strong and continuous record of economic growth, supporting 8 million jobs, and three out of every five hotels run by small business owners, the U.S. lodging industry is stronger than ever.”

Lugar added, “AHLA is focused on policies that enable hoteliers to operate on a level playing field and address important issues like tax rates for corporations and small businesses, as well as interest deductibility–to empower business growth, competitiveness, and entrepreneurism. We also believe our guests will benefit from lower individual tax rates which will give them more disposable income. Enacting smart and effective tax reform will allow businesses, families, and individuals to be even stronger.”