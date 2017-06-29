Actionable Data a Top Priority for Hotel Technology Companies

As HITEC Toronto continues, another major trend has emerged: the quest for actionable data. While the show’s hundreds of exhibitors may operate in very different segments of hospitality technology, the common thread tying them all together is the desire to make use of the mountains of data now available about everything from guest preferences to factors influencing ADR and occupancy levels. However, now that this data is at hoteliers’ fingertips, there is so much information that it can be difficult to parse. Many of the companies at HITEC are pursuing new software analytics that make sense of this data and turn it into something that hoteliers can use to improve their operations, service, and overall profitability.

