BELLEVUE, Wash.—Hodges Ward Elliott, an independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, represented WPPI Bellevue AC, LLC in the recent $87 million sale of the AC Hotel Seattle Bellevue/Downtown to lshin Aju Hotel Bellevue LLC.

Hodges Ward Elliott President Mark Elliott and Senior Vice President John Sonnier represented the seller in the transaction with the assistance of Michael DiPrima and Rick Rush in Hodges Ward Elliott’s Los Angeles office.

WPPI Bellevue AC, LLC developed the AC Seattle Bellevue/Downtown, which opened in August 2017. The seven-story hotel is located at 208 106th Place NE in downtown Bellevue, Washington, and contains 234 rooms, two levels of underground parking, 1,487 square feet of meeting space, the AC Lounge, the AC Kitchen, the AC Store, the AC Library, and a fitness center.