AC Hotel San Francisco Airport Opens Waterfront Property

San Francisco Calif.–AC Hotel San Francisco Airport/Oyster Point Waterfront has opened. Located just 10 miles from downtown San Francisco and 10 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, this new 187-room property is the latest addition to South San Francisco’s growing biotech hub, providing the area with an upscale experience in a waterfront hotel.

The hotel is designed for travelers who frequent the Bay Area. The property’s architectural touch point is a wall of glass facing the San Francisco Bay, while the rest of the European-style structure surrounds a central al fresco courtyard. The hotel has the brand’s signature open-concept spaces, modern furnishings, and sleek lines as well as neutral color palettes and guestrooms with crisp white linens, open closet systems, and furniture elevated from the ground that gives way to sleek hardwood floors.

The beverage and food program provides flexible options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and quick snacks. The AC Kitchen serves both a “Grab-n-Go” and buffet breakfast with croissants, egg tarts, and freshly sliced Iberico prosciutto. Serving lunch and dinner, the AC Lounge offers travelers a space to connect or conduct business meetings by day and a hub of social buzz by night. The extensive beverage program highlights local craft beers, specialty wines by the bottle and on tap, and expertly made drinks including the hotel’s signature “Karl the Fog” cocktail. Guests can indulge in tapas-style bites and snacks such as charcuterie and cheeses, as well as a Spanish-inspired menu for lunch and dinner. Weekly “lounge activations,” in collaboration with Bay Area artists, musicians and culinary experts, provide an authentic and local cultural experience.

Hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with an indoor heated pool, a library with an array of inspiring titles, complimentary airport shuttle, complimentary parking, complimentary WiFi throughout the hotel, and hydration stations on each floor. The AC Store, open 24 hours, offers a selection of locally sourced beverages and snacks for purchase including Blue Bottle Coffee, IT’S-IT Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Dandelion

chocolates.

AC Hotel San Francisco Airport/Oyster Point Waterfront has five meeting rooms, totaling more than 8,000 square feet of flexible space and catering available as well. For those in need of a spot for a quick meeting, this AC Hotel in the Cove at Oyster Point offers a media salon that is rentable by the hour. Wireless service buttons are provided in the public and meeting spaces, enabling guests to immediately request a staff member’s attention.

Located one mile from a Caltrain station, guests can easily take public transportation directly to San Francisco and arrive just steps from AT&T Park, located along the Embarcadero. The hotel on the edge of Oyster Cove, a calm inlet along the San Francisco Bay Trail. This four-mile stretch of the San Francisco Bay Trail that runs between two marinas was once a place where oysters were farmed and ships were built. The area is fit for running, biking, and fishing.