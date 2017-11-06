AC Hotel Columbus Dublin Opens

Located in the upscale Bridge Park neighborhood, just 20 minutes from downtown Columbus, Ohio, AC Hotel Columbus Dublin recently opened its doors, welcoming the first guests. The hotel, developed by Crawford Hoying and managed by Shaner Hotels, caters to design-savvy business and leisure travelers.

“With this hotel, we’ve created something unique in the area, and we’re really excited to share it with our guests and the Columbus community,” said Orcun Turkay, general manager. “Our location in the pedestrian-friendly Bridge Park development is the center of all the action. And when our rooftop restaurant and bar, VASO, opens later this fall, it will offer a culinary and cocktail experience unlike anything that currently exists here.”

The 150-room AC Hotel Columbus Dublin is walking distance to charming, historic Dublin, where visitors can enjoy fine dining, shopping, and golf. Created with the entrepreneurial spirit in mind and incorporating elements of European Modernism, the hotel features a spacious lobby, five meeting rooms, a fitness center, and the brand’s signature AC Lounge. Guests can make selections from the AC Lounge’s fully stocked bar, wine on tap, and local beers, as well as a menu of small plates and snacks. A European-inspired breakfast is served in the AC Kitchen, featuring egg dishes, freshly baked croissants flown in from France, pastries, cheeses, and sliced prosciutto. A glass elevator will bring guests up to VASO, the stylish, Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant and bar, slated to debut in early November. The rooftop hotspot will feature two bars from which guests and locals will be able to enjoy sophisticated cocktails paired with tapas while overlooking the Scioto River.