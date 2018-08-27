AC Hotel Cleveland Beachwood Opens in Pinecrest Development District

Orange Village, Ohio–AC Hotel Cleveland Beachwood, the newest Ohio property for the AC Hotels by Marriott brand, is set to open its doors before the end of August. Owned and operated by DelMonte Hotel Group, the hotel is located in Pinecrest Development, Cleveland’s newest mixed-use district. AC Hotel Cleveland Beachwood will be the first of its kind to enter the Cleveland area and will be close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

The European-inspired property, designed by Meyers + Associates Architecture, will consist of 145 guestrooms. Design highlights include layers of deep gray and charcoal tones, capturing the AC brand’s modern European sensibility and showcasing a design that is contemporary and sleek. Guestrooms incorporate monochromatic schemes with clean lines and hardwood floors.

The AC Lobby will have the brand’s open-concept spaces and a collection of furnishings, modern designs, and textures that evoke the feeling of an art gallery. Ambient lighting and seating in the AC Library and Lounge create spaces for relaxing, holding a business meeting, or connecting with friends over cocktails.

The hotel’s beverage and food program at the AC Lounge includes local craft beers, specialty wines, signature cocktails, including the AC brand’s Gintonic, and a selection of tapas-style small bites. Located adjacent to the AC Lounge, the AC Kitchen will offer a European-inspired continental breakfast.

The AC Library, which includes the hotel’s business center, will provide a quiet space for guests. Each AC Library has a rotating selection of specially selected reads by guest curators. The hotel will also have a 24-hour fitness center and modern event spaces including a 1,075-square-foot ballroom and a 288-square-foot boardroom.