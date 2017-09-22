A Look at the Newly Opened NOPSI Hotel in New Orleans

Constructed in 1927 as the headquarters for the New Orleans Public Service Inc., the NOPSI Hotel, which opened in July, is named after the building’s original inhabitant and is located in the Central Business District of the city. This landmark property, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, provides authentic historical New Orleans experiences. NOPSI’s circular logo is inspired by the manhole covers throughout the city with the NOPSI name, a nod to the utility service that began the property’s ongoing history.

Woodward Design + Build diligently renovated architecture and design elements to return the building to its initial state. Outside, the stone paneling and street facades were updated. Inside the building, many elements, such as the vaulted ceilings and stone flooring, were restructured.

The 217 guestrooms, which include 76 suites, are 350 to 800 square feet each. Amenities include a fitness center, 24-hour concierges, and in-room dining services. On the ninth floor, bathrooms are equipped with spa suites. Public Service, an on-site, casually upscale restaurant, has cuisine that highlights local food from the Gulf Coast. Above the Grid, a rooftop pool and bar, has cabanas and a relaxed environment by day, but at night the bar area comes alive.

NOPSI Hotel is located within walking distance of many of New Orleans’ most popular districts and attractions, including The French Quarter, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and Lafayette Square. The hotel is owned by Building and Land Technology and is a Salamander Hotels & Resorts property.