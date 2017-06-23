A Look At 2017’s HITEC Toronto

HFTP is hosting HITEC 2017 from June 26-29 in Toronto, Canada. The biggest hospitality technology show in the industry, HITEC is the place hoteliers go to learn about what’s new and exciting in the hotel technology space. The show is renowned for its massive exhibit floor, where hospitality companies can showcase the latest and greatest they have to offer the market, as well as four days of educational sessions to help hoteliers move their properties into the future. LODGING reached out to HFTP to get an inside look at some of the biggest happenings at HITEC this year.

E20X

Every year, HFTP hosts Entrepreneur 20X (E20X), an opportunity for hotel technology startups compete for a grand prize of $5,000 to put toward their new business. E20X encompasses two awards, the Judge’s Award, for which an expert panel of judges chooses the recipient, and the People’s Startup Award, for which the recipient is chosen by popular vote. This is the third year that HFTP is hosting the E20X awards. “E20X has received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from both competitors and spectators, and we are excited to bring the program back at the largest HITEC event of the year—HITEC Toronto. The program features some of the most up-and-coming, innovative technology hospitality technology has to offer, and serves as an essential platform for startup companies,” said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE.

Awards Abound

HITEC Toronto will also see three hospitality technology pioneers honored with the HFTP Technology Award of Merit, which is only awarded every five years. The Award of Merit recipients are selected by members of HFTP’s International Hospitality Technology Hall of Fame, and will be honored for a significant innovation or breakthrough that established a path for others in hospitality technology. There will also be two new inductees to the HFTP International Hospitality Technology Hall of Fame: Greg Dawes, solutions architect/technical director at VT group; and Monika Nerger, CIO at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

There’s An App for That

It’s not just the technology on the show floor that warrants notice—HFTP is also innovating. Launched earlier this year for HITEC Amsterdam, HFTP’s multi-event HITEC app helps attendees access information about educational sessions and exhibits, while also providing social feeds and in-app correspondence for anyone who needs a little extra help. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices. Simply search “HITEC 2017” to find the app in the Google Play or Apple store.

