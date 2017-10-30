A Look Ahead at The Lodging Conference 2017

For more than two decades, The Lodging Conference has been one of the premier conferences for high-powered hotel industry executives from all over the world. This year, the conference is expected to have more than 1,800 attendees, all eager to learn from top industry speakers.

The panels this year cover a wide variety of topics, making this conference a great fit for all types of hotel decision makers. “Whether you’re a developer or a management company, whether you own two hotels or 100 hotels, there’s something here for you,” says Harry Javer, co-founder and producer of The Lodging Conference.

Javer adds that this year’s agenda reflects the topics that are top of mind for attendees. “In the past few years, we’ve seen a few subjects become more and more popular. This year, I think some of the hot trends are dual- and triple-brand properties, F&B, taxes, and risk management, which are areas we haven’t covered in depth for a few years now.” Javer adds that cyber security is also keeping hoteliers up at night, prompting the addition of a cyber security panel (taking place Tuesday at 1:45). “Breaches seem to be happening every month, if not every week,” he notes.

This year’s conference runs from Monday, October 30 through Thursday, November 2, but its educational programming takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

