A Look Ahead at 2017 Summer Travel Trends

The hospitality industry is gearing up for another profitable summer in 2017. From Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, American spending is expected to surpass $98 billion, according to a new travel report from Adobe Digital Insights. However, flattening air and hotel bookings are slowing the season’s growth. Summer travel spending in the U.S. will likely grow just 5 percent this year – 66 percent lower than last year. Still, the year-end total for travel spending is projected to hit $297 billion.

Below are some additional 2017 summer travel trends identified in the report.

Higher Domestic Hotel Prices

U.S. hotel rates were up in March 2017 compared to March 2016. Hotel reservations grew at a slower pace in Q1 2017 as compared to last year (7 percent versus 18 percent). The Adobe report found no correlations with the rise of home sharing rentals.

Sustainable Travel’s Growing Popularity

Social mentions of sustainable travel over-indexed by 46 percent in January 2017. When it comes to U.S. travelers and ecotourism, the most popular months to travel are May, August, and September, and the most popular places to go are Costa Rica, Iceland, and Galapagos Islands.

Big Spends for Holiday Weekends

The four-day July 4 weekend is expected to bring in $3.68 billion for the travel industry, closely followed by the three-day Memorial Day weekend ($2.93 billion) and the three-day Labor Day weekend ($2.83 billion).

Fewer International Travelers

The number of international travelers flying into the U.S. decreased 6 percent in the Q1 2017 compared to the same time last year.

The Adobe Digital Insights travel report is based on data from more than 16 billion visits to major travel, airline, hotel, car rental, and cruise sites.