A 22 Percent Increase for Europe’s Hotel Construction Pipeline

A recent Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report for Europe from Lodging Econometrics states that the total pipeline has 1,228 projects/189,490 rooms, up 22 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY).

There are 586 projects/95,775 rooms under construction, up 17 percent by projects YOY. Projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months are at 388 projects/58,008 rooms, up 51 percent, while projects in early planning at 254 projects/35,707 rooms are up by 2 percent.

The top countries in the Europe Construction Pipeline are: United Kingdom with 228 projects/34,614 rooms, Germany with 185 projects/36,221 rooms, and France with 116 projects/14,672 rooms.

Cities in Europe with the largest pipelines are: London with 79 projects/14,234 rooms, Paris with 37 projects/6,748 rooms, and Moscow with 28 projects/5,541 rooms.

The top hotel companies in Europe’s construction pipeline are: AccorHotels with 213 projects/26,994 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 166 projects/25,956 rooms, and Marriott International with 163 projects/27,993 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of the these companies are: Accor’s Ibis Styles with 49 projects/6,126 rooms, Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 68 projects/10,189 rooms, and Marriott’s Moxy with 51 projects/9,290 rooms.