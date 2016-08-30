2016 Outlook Lowers After Soft First Half

After a softer than forecast first half of the year, lodging companies are reducing full year outlooks. The updated 2016 outlook from Cleveland Research Company is now 2.4 percent growth, down from the initial 3.7 percent growth prediction. September is expected to perform well in the group sector. Read more here.
