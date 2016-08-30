Home / Daily Feed / 2016 Outlook Lowers After Soft First Half

2016 Outlook Lowers After Soft First Half

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News August 30, 2016

After a softer than forecast first half of the year, lodging companies are reducing full year outlooks. The updated 2016 outlook from Cleveland Research Company is now 2.4 percent growth, down from the initial 3.7 percent growth prediction. September is expected to perform well in the group sector. Read more here.

